Hyderabad Municipal department hires AECOM for unprecedented development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration department has decided to hire the services of AECOM, Hong Kong for the development of Hyderabad. Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday asked the firm’s representatives to submit architecture designs for the development of parks, roads, lakes and transportation systems in Hyderabad.

AECOM Asia Pacific vice-president Sean CS Chiao and senior vice-president Nancy Lin called on the chief secretary at the Secretariat on Friday.

Joshi told them that Hyderabad had a historic background and is now developing into an IT Hub. He wanted AECOM to give suggestions for institutional reforms and also impart training to concerned persons on the city’s planned development.