Hyderabad police find breakthrough in kidnap of pharmacy student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three days after a pharmacy student was kidnapped, the Hayathnagar police have made a breakthrough in the case on Friday. According to the information that the sleuths received, the accused identified as, Ravi Shankar hailing from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, had impersonated himself as a doctor of Osmania General Hospital.

He was reportedly involved in similar offences in AP and Karnataka. It was also found that the car used for kidnapping the girl was stolen from Karnataka over a month ago. It is learnt that the police teams will soon start searches for the accused in Krishna district, where the accused is suspected to be on the move.

According to police, the accused came to the hotel run by the victim’s father E Yadaiah at Bongulur gate of Hayathnagar police station on Wednesday. He introduced himself as a doctor working at OGH and inquired about Yadaiah’s children. When he came to know that Yadaiah’s elder daughter was studying pharmacy at Kothagudem, he offered to help her get a job. Soon after he took Yadaiah, the victim and her brother for a tour in his car.

In exchange, he noted the victim’s details and asked Yadaiah to get copies of the victim’s educational certificates. As Yadaiah went to get copies, accused scooted away.