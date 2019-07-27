Madhapur ACP rapped by SC/ST commission for delay in charge sheet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SC/ST commission in State has pulled up the Madhapur ACP, for the alleged delay in filing the charge sheet in connection with an SC/ST atrocity case on Friday.

According to a press release by the commission, an atrocity victim Suresh Naik had filed a petition with the commission saying that the police had taken no action even three months after filing the complaint.

Naik was allegedly abused in a meeting by Uchargemar Farook, director, Engineering Staff College of India. The ACP assured the commission that charge sheet will be filed by August 5.