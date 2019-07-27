Home States Telangana

MGIT asks for extra fee, stir ensues

Calling it a gross violation of the Apex Court’s month-old judgement, students of the MGIT staged a protest at the college on Friday.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology in Kokapet

Students protesting at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology in Kokapet (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In spite of the Supreme Court upholding the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee’s authority in fixing the fees of private colleges, some engineering colleges are employing new tactics to arm-twist students into coughing up more than the amount prescribed.

Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology at Kokapet, for instance, is demanding the students of 2018-19 batch (second year) to pay Rs 1.60 lakh annually, which is Rs 60,000 more than the amount fixed by the TAFRC. Students have alleged that the college management has even threatened to detain all those who fail to pay the Rs 60,000.

Calling it a gross violation of the Apex Court’s month-old judgement, students of the MGIT staged a protest at the college on Friday.

“The management is forcing students to pay an additional Rs 60,000 per year even after the fee for the Block period (2016-19) has been fixed at Rs 1 lakh. They are also not happy with the fee fixed this year which is Rs 1.08 lakh,” said Nagati Narayana, president of Telangana Parents Association (TPA). For the block period, 2019-22 the college had proposed a fee of Rs 2.28 lakh but the TAFRC only allowed a 10 per cent hike.

Despite several calls to the chairman and principal of the college, the duo was unavailable for comment.
Meanwhile, students told Express that the management is citing a 2018 High Court order that allowed MGIT and CBIT to hike their fee.

“This was upturned by SC recently which upheld that HC was not a competent authority in matters of fees. However, MGIT has once more approached the HC seeking intervention. The matter will be heard on 29 July,” said P Murali a student. Supporting the students, TPA has said that it will stage a protest if the HC verdict is not in favour of the students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Telangana Admissions Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology Telangana engineering college fees
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp