Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud warns realtors against felling palm trees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday warned realtors in the State against felling palm trees while developing layouts. He said such realtors could face criminal cases for the act.

“Just take a photo and send it to the Excise official concerned. We will file cases based on the photographs,” he told reporters. Goud said those sending the photographs would be rewarded. “Felling of palm trees is an offence under Section 27 of the Excise Act. It is applicable to Karjura and date trees,” he said.

Meanwhile, Goud said that orders were issued on Friday waiving the dues of palm and date tax to the tune of 16 crore. He said that the government has decided to not collect the tax on palm/date trees from toddy tappers. This would benefit 2.2 lakh toddy tappers across the State. He added that the government has planted 2.54 crore palm trees across the State as part of Haritha Haaram programme.

Goud attacks Naidu

Srinivas Goud attacked TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had indulged in ‘match-fixing’ for the utilisation of Godavari waters.

“While in power, Naidu never had discussions with the TS government. After Jagan became AP chief minister, both State have cordial relations. The State have initiated discussions on the mutual use of Godavari waters,” he said.