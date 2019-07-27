Telangana Secretariat offices to be moved in auspicious Sravanam Masam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The shifting of Secretariat offices to BRKR Bhavan and MLA Quarters will commence in the auspicious Sravana Masam, which will begin on August 2. Until then, the BRKR Bhavan will get a much-needed makeover. Offices that were housed in the building will be moved to other various places in the city.

Currently, lifts in the building are being replaced at an estimated cost of Rs 90 lakh. The air-conditioners and floor tiles are being replaced as well and the walls are being whitewashed. Minor miscellaneous repairs too are going at a brisk pace.

The General Administration Department has already devised a plan for shifting. Sources said the ninth floor of BRKR Bhavan will be allotted to ministers; the remaining eight will be given to various departments. Meanwhile, the CMO and pushes of officers attached to the office will be moved to HMR Bhavan in Rasoolpura.