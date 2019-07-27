Home States Telangana

Telangana short of rainfall this monsoon season

According to IMD, the State received 217.7 mm rainfall till Friday evening, against the normal of 326.5 mm.

Published: 27th July 2019

heavy rains

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most parts of the State received light to moderate rainfall on Friday. The highest rainfall recorded in the State was 79.8 mm at Urlugunda in Suryapet, whereas in Hyderabad the maximum was 25 mm at Moula Ali.

However, the monsoon rainfall continues to remain deficient in the State. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon rainfall is deficient by 33 per cent in the State, with the highest rainfall deficiency in Khammam, at 57 per cent.

The IMD weekly forecast said that the rains will be widespread on Saturday as well. But after that for three days the rains will be scattered across the State and again on Wednesday the rains will be widespread. According to the drought monitoring network of International Water Management Institute, the State will witness decreasing rainfall trend till August 7. It also pointed out that extremely dry conditions exist in northern parts of Telangana.

According to IMD, the State received 217.7 mm rainfall till Friday evening, against the normal of 326.5 mm. In Hyderabad, it rained 180.5 mm against the normal of 246.5 mm, which is 27 per cent below normal.

The rains have been deficient in the neighbouring districts of Hyderabad as well like Rangareddy (36 per cent), Medak (27 per cent), Sangareddy (44 per cent), Siddipet (21 per cent) and Vikarabad (43 per cent). Overall, the monsoon rains have been deficient in 25 districts.

