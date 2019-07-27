Home States Telangana

Telangana restricts usage of non-selective herbicides

The commissioner had asked government to issue orders for the restrictive sale of Glyphosate from June to October.

Published: 27th July 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

An agriculture land where farming is yet to be taken up in Ganjam district | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Agriculture Department on Friday issued orders restricting the usage of non-selective herbicides like Glyphosate for agriculture and horticulture. The retail traders of pesticides have also been advised not to sell them.

The agriculture commissioner had recently submitted a report to the State government that the sale of Glyphosate in Telangana has been on the rise for the past two years, mostly in cotton growing districts. According to information, the non-judicious usage of such herbicides can create serious carcinogenic repercussions on both human beings and animals.

The commissioner had asked the government to issue orders for the restrictive sale of Glyphosate from June to October.

Accordingly, agriculture principal secretary C Parthsarathi issued orders that herbicides like Glyphosate 20.2% SL (IPA Salt), Glyphosate 41% SL (IPA Salt), Glyphosate 54% SL (IPA Salt), Glyphosate Ammonium Salt 5% SL and Glyphosate 71% SG (Ammonium Salt) are banned for use with immediate effect till October 30, 2019.

Parthasarathi stated that there was no approval for any of these Glyphosate formulations from Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB & RC). The approval from CIB & RC is mandatory to recommend/procure/store/use any Agrochemical, as per the Insecticide Act, 1968, he said. However, farmers may use above herbicides in non-cropped areas or during the months of November to May by following specific recommendations by authorised personnel, he said in the GO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana agriculture department agriculture principal secretary C Parthsarathi Glyphosate
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp