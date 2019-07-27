Telangana restricts usage of non-selective herbicides

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Agriculture Department on Friday issued orders restricting the usage of non-selective herbicides like Glyphosate for agriculture and horticulture. The retail traders of pesticides have also been advised not to sell them.

The agriculture commissioner had recently submitted a report to the State government that the sale of Glyphosate in Telangana has been on the rise for the past two years, mostly in cotton growing districts. According to information, the non-judicious usage of such herbicides can create serious carcinogenic repercussions on both human beings and animals.

The commissioner had asked the government to issue orders for the restrictive sale of Glyphosate from June to October.

Accordingly, agriculture principal secretary C Parthsarathi issued orders that herbicides like Glyphosate 20.2% SL (IPA Salt), Glyphosate 41% SL (IPA Salt), Glyphosate 54% SL (IPA Salt), Glyphosate Ammonium Salt 5% SL and Glyphosate 71% SG (Ammonium Salt) are banned for use with immediate effect till October 30, 2019.

Parthasarathi stated that there was no approval for any of these Glyphosate formulations from Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB & RC). The approval from CIB & RC is mandatory to recommend/procure/store/use any Agrochemical, as per the Insecticide Act, 1968, he said. However, farmers may use above herbicides in non-cropped areas or during the months of November to May by following specific recommendations by authorised personnel, he said in the GO.