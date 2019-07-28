20-year-old engineering student killed as 'drunk' friend rams car into divider in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of alleged drunk driving, a 20-year-old engineering student died in an accident at Madhapur of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city during the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident took place when a youngster behind the wheel, under the influence of alcohol, rammed the vehicle into the divider. The deceased has been identified as M Sai Vihitha, a student of Gitam University. The accused Suchith Babu is absconding.

According to police, Sai Vihitha was residing at a private hostel at Kukatpally. Around 4 am on Sunday, she was returning to the hostel in a car, which her friend Suchith Babu was driving.

When they were travelling on the 100 feet road, after crossing Parvath Nagar x roads, Suchith lost control on the vehicle and rammed the vehicle to the divider.

As the vehicle was at a high speed, it jumped over the divider and landed on the opposite lane, crashing into an auto-rickshaw which was coming from the opposite direction.

The police said Vihitha sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot, while the driver also sustained injuries. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered and Vihitha's body was handed over to her family following a postmortem. The case is under investigation.