BJP has no love for TRS; Congress irrelevant in Telangana, says Indrasena Reddy

The senior saffron party leader also claimed that the TRS would become weak by the next elections, after which it would end up joining hands with the Congress to take on the saffron party. 

Published: 28th July 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:37 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to Congress leaders’ allegation that TRS party’s support to the RTI Amendment Bill, 2019 proved the close association between BJP and the pink party, BJP National executive member N Indrasena Reddy clarified that the saffron party had no love for the TRS.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Indrasena Reddy along with former MLC P Sudhakar Reddy termed Congress an ‘irrelevant’ party in the State, and said that the TRS and Congress would forge an alliance in the next elections to stop BJP from coming to power. “TRS and Congress has had poll alliances in the past but BJP never had any kind of alliance with TRS. Hence, there is no question of it joining hands with the pink party,” he stated. 

The senior saffron party leader also claimed that the TRS would become weak by the next elections, after which it would end up joining hands with the Congress to take on the saffron party. 

