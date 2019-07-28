Four villagers injured in a bear attack in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: At least four people were injured in a bear attack at Dharmaram village in Dichpally Mandal of Nizamabad district on Saturday.

According to the forest department officials, the bear was roaming near the village for the last two-three days, however, on Saturday morning the animal entered in SC colony of Dharmaram and attacked a person, who was sitting outside his house. After the man cried for help, a few villagers rushed there and chased the bear with sticks. Following the forest department was informed about the incident, the villagers along with the forest officials launched a search operation.

After an hour of lookout, the bear was spotted near a water stream in the afternoon. During the search operation, the bear attacked three people. The injured people were quickly rushed to the Nizamabad GGH hospital for treatment.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Sunil S Hiremath informed the higher officials about the incident, a team was then deployed to catch the animal. At around 6 pm, the bear was caught and was tranquillised by the team. The search operation lasted for almost 10 hours.

This is not an isolated case where villagers were attacked by bears. Last year, one person was injured.