Home States Telangana

‘General Clauses Act cannot be applied to Errum Manzil’

On July 17, a division bench had told the State that it cannot demolish Errum Manzil as such buildings are protected under Section 6 of General Clauses Act of the Centre.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the Errum Manzil in Hyderabad

File photo of the Errum Manzil in Hyderabad | Express

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday filed a counter affidavit before a division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, stating that Section 6 of the General Clauses Act was not applicable to the Errum Manzil building, since Regulation 13 of HMDA Regulations, 1981 was repealed without a saving clause. 

Represented by principal secretary to transport, roads and buildings Sunil Sharma, the State had filed the affidavit to counter the PIL filed by Hyderabad Zindabad, an NGO represented by senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri of the city, challenging the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017. “After the enactment of the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017, issue of GO 183 which deleted Regulation 13 from the date of its inception was proper and valid under law,” it claimed.

On July 17, a division bench had told the State that it cannot demolish Errum Manzil as such buildings are protected under Section 6 of General Clauses Act of the Centre. Further, the bench had said that though Regulation 13 was deleted from the HMDA Act, the 135 heritage buildings which were identified earlier cannot be touched upon without prior permission. 

The government, however, submitted that in so far as the effect of repeal envisaged under Section 6 was concerned, it has no application here. In fact, repeal of Regulation 13 was even followed by legislation on the same subject. Therefore, the provisions of the new Act have to be looked into, while deciding whether Section 6 of General Clauses Act would apply or not. The matter would come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Errum Manzil
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp