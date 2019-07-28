Glimmer of hope for Telangana as Almatti reservoir gates likely to be lifted soon

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With receding groundwater levels and poor rainfall, Telangana had so far been staring at an acute water crisis. But there is finally a glimmer of hope. The gates of the Almatti reservoir are likely to be lifted in a day or two, in addition to which the Yellampalli dam will receive water from Kaleshwaram this week.

With the Almatti now almost filled, the officials concerned in Karnataka would be forced to release water to Telangana. The water level at Almatti was 123.67 tmcft on Saturday at 3 pm, as against the total capacity of 129 tmcft. The weather forecast is that there will be 24 cm rain in the Mahabaleshwar area. Almost all the tributaries of Krishna in Karnataka are currently in full spate. The inflows to Almatti had gradually increased from 11,000 cusecs to 25,000 cusecs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the water storage at Narayanpur dam was 30.59 tmc, as against the total capacity of 37.64 tmcft. As long as heavy rains continue, the Narayanpur dam would also get filled up soon. If these heavy inflows to Narayanpur continue for a few more days, the Karnataka officials will be forced to release water from the dam to the Jurala project.

Water to Yellampalli this week

The good news does not end. The Yellampalli project will also start receiving water from the Sundilla barrage from the next week.

As of now, the Godavari waters are being pumped from Medigaddabarrage to Annaram barrage, after which it will be pumped from Annaram barrage to Sundilla. Once the water level in Sundilla barrage reaches the fore-bay level, the pumping of water from Sundilla to Yellampalli would start.

Once the Almatti gates are opened and the Kaleshwaram water reaches Yellampalli, the farmers in both Krishna and Godavari basins would be able to heave a sigh of relief.

Heavy rains in isolated places for next 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rains in isolated places across the State for two days. Light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur at many places, the IMD said. On Saturday, light rainfall was recorded at most places across northern Telangana. The highest rainfall recorded was 41.5 mm at Renikunta in Karimnagar district. The rainfall deficit decreased from 33 to 28 per cent