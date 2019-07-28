Home States Telangana

Glimmer of hope for Telangana as Almatti reservoir gates likely to be lifted soon

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rains in isolated places across the State for two days. 

Published: 28th July 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Owing to the heavy inflow into the reservoir following heavy rains across northern Karnataka, water was released from Almatti, in Bijapur district on Saturday | Express

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With receding groundwater levels and poor rainfall, Telangana had so far been staring at an acute water crisis. But there is finally a glimmer of hope. The gates of the Almatti reservoir are likely to be lifted in a day or two, in addition to which the Yellampalli dam will receive water from Kaleshwaram this week. 

With the Almatti now almost filled, the officials concerned in Karnataka would be forced to release water to Telangana. The water level at Almatti was 123.67 tmcft on Saturday at 3 pm, as against the total capacity of 129 tmcft. The weather forecast is that there will be 24 cm rain in the Mahabaleshwar area. Almost all the tributaries of Krishna in Karnataka are currently in full spate. The inflows to Almatti had gradually increased from 11,000 cusecs to 25,000 cusecs on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the water storage at Narayanpur dam was 30.59 tmc, as against the total capacity of 37.64 tmcft. As long as heavy rains continue, the Narayanpur dam would also get filled up soon. If these heavy inflows to Narayanpur continue for a few more days, the Karnataka officials will be forced to release water from the dam to the Jurala project.

Water to Yellampalli this week

The good news does not end. The Yellampalli project will also start receiving water from the Sundilla barrage from the next week. 

As of now, the Godavari waters are being pumped from Medigaddabarrage to Annaram barrage, after which it will be pumped from Annaram barrage to Sundilla. Once the water level in Sundilla barrage reaches the fore-bay level, the pumping of water from Sundilla to Yellampalli would start.

Once the Almatti gates are opened and the Kaleshwaram water reaches Yellampalli, the farmers in both Krishna and Godavari basins would be able to heave a sigh of relief. 

Heavy rains in isolated places for next 2 days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rains in isolated places across the State for two days. Light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur at many places, the IMD said. On Saturday, light rainfall was recorded at most places across northern Telangana. The highest rainfall recorded was 41.5 mm at Renikunta in Karimnagar district. The rainfall deficit decreased from 33 to 28 per cent

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana rains ground water
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp