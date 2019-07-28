Home States Telangana

Raviryal electronic cluster attracting investors’ attention

The unit in Raviryal, 20 km from Shamshabad Airport, is seeing a lot of demand from investors, and many are applying for land, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told Express here on Saturday.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 10:02 AM

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the progress of one of the two Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) slated to come up in the State has gained some momentum, the one in Maheshwaram has been lagging behind due to lack of demand from investors. 

The unit in Raviryal, 20 km from Shamshabad Airport, is seeing a lot of demand from investors, and many are applying for land, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told Express here on Saturday. “Presently, the eastern part of the cluster is in much demand due to overall attractiveness of Hyderabad as a manufacturing destination,” he said. 

Apart from being close to the city, Raviryal is also near the Outer Ring Road, which solves a lot of problems for investor in terms of connectivity. “We are developing the infrastructure in that area for which the Central government funds are being utilised it,” Ranjan added. 

In 2017, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) accorded approval to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) for setting up the EMCs. 

As of now, the Centre has released Rs 50.48 crore out of the earmarked Rs 252.42 crore for the e-City project. “The works are being taken up sequentially and the funds are being released accordingly. After finishing the eastern side, we will then move on to the central portion in the next few months, and then to the western side,” he said. 

In contrast, the progress of the EMC in Maheshwaram has been slow. The infrastructural works have been put on hold there because of lack of demand from investors. As of now, the Centre has released Rs 27.72 crore as part of its Rs 138 crore grant-in-aid for the project. To address the issue, the State government is doing business promoting activities, identifying potential investors and reaching out to them and apprising them of the project, he said.

TAGS
Raviryal Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Clusters
