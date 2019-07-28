Telangana all set to achieve Open Defecation Free status by end of July

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy district has now achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said here on Saturday. He further said that Telangana State would also be declared ODF on July 31.

The minister said that as desired by CM KCR, Telangana has been transformed into ODF. “It is clearly mentioned in the new Panchayat Raj Act that the responsibility to maintain cleanliness in the village lies in the hand of the sarpanch.

The new Act has given more powers and responsibility to the sarpanch,” he said. Apart from taking care of cleanliness, the sarpanch should also monitor the functioning of schools, attendance of teachers and conditions of Anganwadi centers, the minister said adding that the sarpanch should take action against those people who are not doing their duties.

Talking about the electricity supply in the State, Rao said, “The situation relating to electricity was worse before the formation of Telangana. However, there is no problem now with power, seeds, and fertilisers in the State.’’