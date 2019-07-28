Telangana urban local body polls likely to be delayed due to cases in HC

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty looms large over the conduct of elections to municipalities and municipal corporations in the State, as a series of cases have been filed in the high court on the delimitation of wards in civic bodies. The polls to urban local bodies will, in all probability, be delayed further.

The State government had planned to complete the municipal polls by August 15, so development works could continue, in the absence of the model code of conduct. But several cases were filed before a single-judge bench of the HC, raising objections over the delimitation of wards in over 21 municipalities and three corporations. The bench then issued stay orders on conducting elections in these urban local bodies.

Following this, the authorities planned to conduct polls to other municipalities, excluding the civic bodies for which elections were stayed. However, a public interest litigation (PIL) was then filed in the high court against all municipalities and corporations.

The petitioners of the PIL raised objections over the delimitation of wards and the process of providing reservations to Backward Classes in the polls. With this, the State Election Commission (SEC) was forced to wait for the court to clear the PIL.

“We will take any decision only after the HC delivers its judgement,” an SEC official told Express on Saturday. Official sources said the ball was now in the government’s court, as it would take a decision on conducting the polls once the court cases are resolved. Only then would the SEC initiate the election process, official sources explained.

Initially, the court issued stay orders on the conduct of polls to Miryalaguda, Mahabubnagar, Meerpet, Bandlaguda Jagir, Shamshabad, Bhainsa and other civic bodies. The petitioners, who went to court against the delimitation of wards in Bhainsa municipality, contended that blatant disregard of the rules for preparation of the draft publication and division of the municipality only indicated that the authorities concerned had indulged in ‘gerrymandering’ with an intention to favour a particular political party.

Notwithstanding the court cases, the TRS leadership directed party cadre to be prepared for the municipal polls, whenever they are conducted.

The TRS leadership is hopeful that the court cases will soon be cleared. The Congress and BJP leaders too are gearing up for the polls.