Top IAS officer quits, accuses Telangana government of discrimination in postings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Distressed over being sidelined for the last couple of years, senior IAS officer and Director General of Telangana State Archives Akunuri Murali applied for voluntary retirement on Saturday, just around 10 months ahead of his actual date of retirement.

Murali, who had been upset with the State government and senior officials, submitted his resignation letter to Chief Secretary SK Joshi. He dropped a bombshell later, stating that several IAS officers were unhappy with their postings. “In my present post, I have had no work at all for the last one-and-a-half years. That is why I have opted for voluntary retirement,” Murali told reporters.

It may be recalled that Murali, along with some other IAS officers, had met the Chief Secretary in the past and complained that some of the IAS officers, especially belonging to oppressed sections of society, were not given postings on par with their talent. They wanted important assignments and focal posts.

“I have completed 38 years of service in the government. I used to work had. But I have literally no work to do these days,” Murali alleged.

He had hit the headlines for his comments on ‘beef-eating’ while he was the district collector of Bhupalpally district, after which he was transferred from Bhupalpally. He also made comments against the State’s prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. “The money spent on Kaleshwaram could have been used for the development of schools,” he said.