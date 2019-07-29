BJP or Cong? Vivek impaled on horns of dilemma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is former MP G Vivek being impaled on the horns of dilemma as to whether he should join BJP or the Congress?

There was speculation that he might consider joining the Congress after TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy called on Vivek on Sunday.

The former MP who was in TRS quit the party when he was denied ticket for Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat in the recent parliamentary elections and has not yet made up his mind as to where he should settle down.

Meanwhile, he recently met BJP chief Amit Shah at Delhi but the saffron party leaders later seems to have turned cold with the former MP seeking the position of working president of the party Telangana unit.