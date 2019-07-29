Home States Telangana

BTech girl killed in Hyderabad car crash

The deceased has been identified as M Sai Vihitha, from Guntur district in AP. She was in her 
B Tech final year at Gitam University in Patancheru and lived in a private hostel in Kukatpally.

The car that met with the accident, in Madhapur, Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of alleged drunk driving, a 20-year-old engineering student died in an accident at Madhapur here in the wee hours of Sunday. The student’s friend, who was behind the wheel and under the influence of alcohol, rammed the vehicle onto the footpath. Upon impact, the student was thrown out of the car and sustained a severe head injury, killing her on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as M Sai Vihitha, from Guntur district in AP. She was in her 
B Tech final year at Gitam University in Patancheru and lived in a private hostel in Kukatpally. The accused, Suchith Babu, is absconding. 

Around 4 am on Sunday, when Vihitha and Suchith were going to meet a friend in Jubilee Hills, Suchith tried to overtake a luxury car from the left, after crossing the Parvata Nagar X road on the 100 Feet Road. In this attempt, he rammed an auto rickshaw and lost control of his vehicle, which climbed over the footpath before coming to a halt. Vihitha was thrown out of the car.
The auto driver and two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, though the autorickshaw was badly damaged, the police said, adding that Suchith Babu could have also sustained injuries in the incident.

On checking Vihitha’s mobile phone, the police found that the last-dialled number was of her friend Poonam, who lives in Jubilee Hills. The police learnt that after drinking, Vihitha and Suchith called Poonam and said they were going on a long drive, and would come to visit her.

Police checking if more people were in the vehicle
The police have registered a case against Suchith. “We are checking if there were others in the car, and where they partied before taking the long drive,” the police said

