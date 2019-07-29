Congress leader and former minister Mukesh Goud passes away

Home States Telangana

Goud, aged 60, was admitted on Sunday night at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad in critical condition and passed away while being treated there. 

Mukesh Goud

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Goud (File Photo | EPS, Suresh)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former minister in the united Andhra Pradesh government, M Mukesh Goud, passed away on Monday afternoon. 

Goud, aged 60, was admitted on Sunday night at a corporate hospital in the city in critical condition and passed away while being treated there. 

Goud had been suffering from throat cancer for the last two years and was in and out of hospitals for treatment many times. He was receiving treatment at Apollo Hospital for the past couple of months. 

According to Apollo Hospital spokesperson, he was in the last stage of the disease during his time at the hospital and passed away on Monday at 3 pm. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members of the Congress leader and recalled the services rendered by Goud as an elected representative. 

Senior Congress leaders, including TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited paid homage to Goud at his residence. 

Goud was elected thrice to the Assembly of united AP, from Maharajganj assembly constituency in 1989 and 2004 and then in 2009 from the Goshamahal assembly constituency. 

He served twice as a minister in the united AP government, as the Minister for BC Welfare in 2007 and for Warehouse and Marketing in 2009. 

Goud had contested the Telangana assembly elections in 2014 and 2018 but lost them. 

With Goud's death, the Congress has lost another senior leader in the state following the death of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader, S Jaipal Reddy. 

