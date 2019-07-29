Home States Telangana

Despite rains, power usage high in Telangana

Published: 29th July 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Haiti electricity

Representative image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the onset of monsoon, the usage of electricity generally goes down, compared to the previous seasons. But this year, the energy consumption has surprisingly picked up from that of summer.

On an average, daily consumption of electricity ranges between 180-200 MU. According to Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited, the supply of electricity went down to 144.7 MUs in the first week of July and in no time, it rose to 198.97 MUs by last week of July.  

Secretary-General of All India Power Engineers Federation(AIPEF) P Ratnakar Rao said, “As there are no constant rains, the temperature has not lowered, so the domestic consumption of power has picked up with the usage of air conditioners.” 

Power use in July 
July3 146.33 MU
July10166.64 MU
July11163.82 MU
July12 169.94 MU
July23191.07 MU
July24 198.69 MU
July25 198.97 MU

TAGS
Telangana monsoon Hyderabad rains Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited All India Power Engineers Federation
