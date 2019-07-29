Flood warning out as Krishna water to gush into Jurala project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At long last, Krishna water will be arriving in copious volumes to the Priya Darshini Jurala Project in Mahbubnagar district. The outflow from Narayanapur dam in Karnataka will touch about 1 lakh cusecs by Sunday midnight.

Consequently, a flood warning has been issued, alerting people living in villages near the river bank.

According to official sources, water is being let out from the Narayanpur Dam in huge volumes on account of heavy rains in the Krishna catchment in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Met department predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Telangana.

The situation changed dramatically for the better by evening, with huge inflows into the Krishna river in Karnataka.

In the morning, the inflow into Almatti was 29,159 cusecs, while the outflow was 27,203 cusecs down to Narayanpur. Almatti, in fact, had almost filled up, with water level reaching 1,703.9 ft as against the Full Reservoir Level of 1,705 ft.

At Narayanpur, the discharge was only 8,871 cusecs though the inflow was 27,806 cusecs. Water level was 1,611 ft as against FRL of 1,615 ft.