Home States Telangana

Gottikoya migrants in Telangana to get NREGS employment cards 

We have identified about 24 Gottikoya hamlets for the first phase of this project. Based on the results, the plan would be extended to other hamlets,” said Bhadradri collector Rajat Kumar Saini. 

Published: 29th July 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Labourers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: IN an initiative spearheaded by the collector Rajith Kumar Shini, Bhadradri Kothagudem’s district administration will now provide employment opportunities to the Gottikoya families who migrated to the district from Chattisgarh. 
When these families first arrived in the State, they only owned the clothes on their bodies. Despite initial efforts of the Telangana government to send them back to Chattisgarh, the tribals put their foot down and began practising field works here. Later, the State government agreed to provide them with Aadhaar, ration and voter cards. 

But since their living condition continues to remain poor, the district collector Rajat Kumar Saini has decided to provide them with National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGAs) employment cards as well. He has also decided to provide the tribeswomen with training in bamboo handicrafts and tailoring apart from arranging auto rickshaws for the youngsters. Distribution of hens for rearing is also in the pipeline as a form of additional income for the families. 

“We have identified about 24 Gottikoya hamlets for the first phase of this project. Based on the results, the plan would be extended to other hamlets,” said Bhadradri collector Rajat Kumar Saini. 
The education of children and their health is also one of the primary concerns of the officials, he said. The district education officer has already been instructed to appoint education volunteers to ensure all children are admitted to schools, he added. 

Following torture and harassment by the banned militia, Salwa Judum, which was once backed by the government, over 20,000 Gottikoya tribals fled from some districts of Chattisgarh to Bhadrachalam and Polvoncha divisions in TS. Assembled by the Congress leader Mahender Karma in 2005, the Salwa Judum was responsible for killing many tribals and setting their homes ablaze, on the pretext that the tribals supported of the Maoists. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gottikoya migrants NREGS employment card Chhattisgarh Salwa judum
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp