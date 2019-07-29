Low pressure in Bay of Bengal to bring rains in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuous rain over the past two days helped reduce the gap between the actual and normal rainfall in Telangana.

Two days back, on Friday, the state was staring at a monsoon rainfall deficit of nearly 33 per cent, which on Sunday decreased to 25 per cent due to continuous rains.

On Sunday too, most parts of the state including Hyderabad received light to moderate rainfall through the day.

The highest rainfall recorded in the state was 78.3 mm at Mudigonda in Khammam.

In the Greater Hyderabad region which received intermittent rains across the day, the highest recorded was 11.8mm at Ramachandrapuram.

However, still many districts in the state are yet to receive adequate monsoon rains. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), only 12 districts in the state have received normal rainfall till now.

The rainfall deficit is still high in many districts like Sangareddy (46 per cent), Nalgonda (45 per cent), Khammam (42 per cent), Nirmal (35 per cent), Kothagudem (32 per cent) and Warangal rural (36 per cent).

A low-pressure area is likely to form under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the north-west Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days, which will prove useful for sustaining the active monsoon over the state, informed the IMD.