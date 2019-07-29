Home States Telangana

Telangana man goes on hacking spree after busting fake profile of friend’s stalker 

Encouraged by the success, he continued hacking other accounts using the stalker’s profile and started threatening several people.

Published: 29th July 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering graduate hacked a fake account of a stranger who had been stalking his alleged girlfriend.

Encouraged by the success, he continued hacking other accounts using the stalker’s profile and started threatening several people.

Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police on Sunday, arrested the expert hacker Mohd Muneer Ahmed.

Muneer was trained in ethical hacking before completing his engineering recently and is doing an internship with a private firm, found police.

Mohd Muneer Ahmed

Muneer, during engineering, attended a workshop on ethical hacking and learnt hacking techniques. Gradually, he became an expert at it.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend informed him that a ‘woman’ with a profile name Melin Sophia was harassing her. She had allegedly collected private information from her and threatened to make it public. 

Muneer decided to teach Melin a lesson and hacked ‘her’ account.

To his shock, he found that a man was stalking his friend using a fake profile. After this, the stalker stopped troubling Muneer’s friend. 

Though the issue was settled, Muneer continued using the profile name ‘Melin Sophia’ and hacked accounts of other persons.

He would send a phishing link to his targets through Facebook messenger and after the user clicked on the link, Muneer received the account information including the password of the victims. 

Then, he would take the entire mobile phone into his control and steal confidential data like bank account details, photographs etc.

He would then threaten them by making the data public.

Inquiries revealed that Muneer who started this illegal act two months ago, was only threatening the victims, but did not collect any money from them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana crime Telangana crime cases
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp