Telangana man goes on hacking spree after busting fake profile of friend’s stalker 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering graduate hacked a fake account of a stranger who had been stalking his alleged girlfriend.

Encouraged by the success, he continued hacking other accounts using the stalker’s profile and started threatening several people.

Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police on Sunday, arrested the expert hacker Mohd Muneer Ahmed.

Muneer was trained in ethical hacking before completing his engineering recently and is doing an internship with a private firm, found police.

Mohd Muneer Ahmed

Muneer, during engineering, attended a workshop on ethical hacking and learnt hacking techniques. Gradually, he became an expert at it.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend informed him that a ‘woman’ with a profile name Melin Sophia was harassing her. She had allegedly collected private information from her and threatened to make it public.

Muneer decided to teach Melin a lesson and hacked ‘her’ account.

To his shock, he found that a man was stalking his friend using a fake profile. After this, the stalker stopped troubling Muneer’s friend.

Though the issue was settled, Muneer continued using the profile name ‘Melin Sophia’ and hacked accounts of other persons.

He would send a phishing link to his targets through Facebook messenger and after the user clicked on the link, Muneer received the account information including the password of the victims.

Then, he would take the entire mobile phone into his control and steal confidential data like bank account details, photographs etc.

He would then threaten them by making the data public.

Inquiries revealed that Muneer who started this illegal act two months ago, was only threatening the victims, but did not collect any money from them.