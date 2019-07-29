Home States Telangana

Telangana mills owe Rs 120 crore to sugarcane farmers, CIFA blames Centre

Blaming the Central govt, Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations (CIFA) president Somasekhar Rao says Centre is not increasing Minumum Support Price (MSP) of sugarcane 

Published: 29th July 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana sugar mill owners owe Rs 120 crore in sugarcane arrears to farmers as of  2018-2019, informed the Central government. Hundreds of helpless sugarcane farmers blame the BJP-led NDA government’s policies for their agony.

The farmer bodies from the State claims that the cane farmers in the State are in a terrible condition for which the Central government is responsible. 

In the information that was given in response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ramvilas Paswan reasoned that the condition is such because of “depressed” sugar prices. 

“Depressed sugar prices due to surplus sugar production in 2017-18 and 2018-19 adversely affected the liquidiy of the sugar mills resulting in accumulation of cane price arrears of the farmers,” Paswan said.
Speaking to the Express, K Somasekhar Rao, president of the Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations (CIFA) Telangana said, “The BJP government is not increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of sugarcane. While it should be Rs 3,750 per tonne, the MSP is still at Rs 2,500 per tonne. With inflation, the situation of the farmers in the State are very bad.”

Talking about the distressed farmers who have to being burdened by the loans, Somasekhar said that farmers are being forced to take loans from private lenders at a steep rate to tackle the financial crisis arising from the situation. “Recently, the Central government announced the MSP. It has not been increased even slightly. This is very bad,” he added. 

Meanwhile, it's not just the sugarcane farmers from the State who are in a lurch but also those from other State including Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. Among all, the worst hit are those in Uttar Pradesh. 

Paswan, described the payment of cane price as “a continuous process” and said that that there has been a decrease in the cane dues of farmers in the past one year. “ln sugar seasons 2017-18 and 2018-19, cane price payable to sugarcane farmers on all India basis was Rs 85,179 crore and Rs 85,646 crore respectively.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana sugar mill owners NDA government
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp