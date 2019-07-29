Home States Telangana

‘Young lawyers should respect their seniors’ 

Critiquing the declining habit of reading case related papers in advance among the young lawyers, Justice Reddy said if the habit is inculcated it would help in cutting down delays in cases.

Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana interacting with other judges after inaugurating Hyderabad city civil courts complex 2 on Sunday| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The need for junior lawyers to respect their seniors in the profession, was stressed by two senior Supreme Court judges, Justice NV Ramana and Justice R Subhash Reddy, while they addressed a gathering here in the city on Sunday. 

Justice Ramana was in the city along with Justice Reddy and another judge from the apex court, Justice L Nageswara Rao, to inaugurate the city civil courts complex phase-II building developed at a cost of `12 crores with six new courts, in Secunderabad. 

Telangana HC Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan was also present for the inaugural. He pointed out the “woefully lack of infrastructure” in the courts, throughout Telangana. 

Justice Reddy in his talk pointed out an observation that young lawyers and new recruits of the judiciary are not respecting their seniors. He said that the junior members of the profession should show respect towards their seniors and at the same time Bar members should also show respect toward the judges and cooperate with them. 

Critiquing the declining habit of reading case related papers in advance among the young lawyers, Justice Reddy said if the habit is inculcated it would help in cutting down delays in cases. He also pointed out that there are many pending cases in civil courts and pointed out that internal problems in the courts should not delay cases. Justice Ramana also pointed the same in his talk during the event.  

