BJP leader blames TRS for hacking attempts

HYDERABAD: State BJP leader Karuna Gopal, on Monday, claimed that multiple attempts were made to hack her social media accounts -- including Google and Twitter. She alleged that the said attempts were politically motivated and were a result of her criticising the State government.

On Sunday night, the BJP leader tweeted a screengrab of a Google alert, warning her of someone trying to gain access to her account. Speaking to Express, Gopal said that the ‘hack attempt’ was a result of her recent posts on T-Hub -- the State government’s startup incubator.

Gopal said that she had posted on Twitter about how the T-Hub was not reportedly a brainchild of the State government, but a plan that was incepted during the Konijeti Rosaiah’s tenure as the AP chief minister. “TRS govt repackaged it and named it as T-Hub,” she said.

Following this, the BJP leader alleged that she began receiving hate mails and troll messages from what she claimed to be handles of TRS followers. Meanwhile, Cyber Crime police said a complaint had not been registered in the matter and that no investigation could be undertaken until the same was done.