Home States Telangana

BJP leader blames TRS for hacking attempts

On Sunday night, the BJP leader tweeted a screen grab of a Google alert, warning her of someone trying to gain access to her account.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP leader Karuna Gopal

Telangana BJP leader Karuna Gopal (Photo| Facebook/ Karuna Gopal)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State BJP leader Karuna Gopal, on Monday, claimed that multiple attempts were made to hack her social media accounts -- including Google and Twitter. She alleged that the said attempts were politically motivated and were a result of her criticising the State government.  

On Sunday night, the BJP leader tweeted a screengrab of a Google alert, warning her of someone trying to gain access to her account. Speaking to Express, Gopal said that the ‘hack attempt’ was a result of her recent posts on T-Hub -- the State government’s startup incubator.  

Gopal said that she had posted on Twitter about how the T-Hub was not reportedly a brainchild of the State government, but a plan that was incepted during the Konijeti Rosaiah’s tenure as the AP chief minister. “TRS govt repackaged it and named it as T-Hub,” she said.

Following this, the BJP leader alleged that she began receiving hate mails and troll messages from what she claimed to be handles of TRS followers. Meanwhile, Cyber Crime police said a complaint had not been registered in the matter and that no investigation could be undertaken until the same was done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karuna Gopal TRS hacking
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp