Clean chit to Akbaruddin Owaisi: BJP slams Karimnagar police chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to Karimnagar Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy giving a clean chit to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi over a speech made during a meeting in Karimnagar on July 23, BJP State chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao expressed his displeasure over the attitude of the officer while questioning the silence being maintained by the TRS government on the issue.

The BJP leader said his party would lodge a complaint against the police commissioner with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Union Home Ministry and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The police commissioner had stated that the AIMIM leader’s speech did not contain any words and comments which could provoke the people.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Krishna Sagar alleged that the police commissioner has been threatening BJP and Bajrang Dal members by summoning them to the police station.

“He is threatening youth for questioning the anti-Hindu comments on social media. On whose instruction is he doing this? If he doesn’t change his attitude, we will be forced to act against him,” Krishna Sagar warned.