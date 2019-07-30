'Congress leaders will join BJP in time'

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: “THE Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as an alternative to the Congress party in Telangana. Sooner or later, Congress leaders here will join the BJP to remain in power,” said a senior politician of Nizamabad, while speaking to his supporters from various political parties at his residence here on Sunday.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the post of AICC president had set off a crisis in the party, he said that several leaders have already begun their efforts to jump ship. “Rahul was accepted as a leader by all sections of the party. It was not right of him to quit the party. Sonia has done good work for the party, and as a result, she was chosen for the president’s post. She has huge respect for the Hindu hereditary system,” the leader said.

While some of the Congress leaders wanted the president’s post to be given to Priyanka Gandhi, it is learnt that most of the party’s supporters were unhappy with Robert Vadra’s entry into the scene.

The senior leader said that the Congress party would not be able to continue its journey without the Gandhi family. “For the last several years, the Congress party has been undergoing a leadership crisis, owing to which the BJP extended its stronghold in the country,” he said.

The leader added: “TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy is unable to lead the party in the State. He is not able to instil confidence in the leaders and cadre. The BJP, on the other hand, has showed its strength in Telangana. This will help the party become an alternative to the Congress here.”