‘Difficult to come to consensus on surplus water’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was an interesting cross-examination of Telangana witness Ghanshyam Jha by AP government advocate R Venkataramani before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on Monday on inter-basin transfer of river waters. To a volley of questions during the cross-examination, Jha said that propositions laid down by Bachawat Tribunal were not universal and would change as per the ground realities prevailing in the basin.

Ghanshyam, who was a former chairman of Central Water Commission (CWC), is an irrigation consultant to TS.When the AP advocate asked about transfer of river water to outside the basin, the TS witness said, “I find Krishna basin to be more relevant for imposing the restrictions outside basin areas. Particularly, I see out of 36.45 lakh hectares of cultivable areas so far 20.32 lakh hectares have not received irrigation facility not even for one crop. Providing bare minimum irrigation to this area will hardly leave water for purposes other than irrigation.”

However, AP advocate wanted to know from Jha whether he had gone through the National Water Policy 1987, which states that “water should be made available to water short areas by transfer from other areas including transfers from one river basin to another, based on a national perspective, after taking into account requirements of basins”.

Three propositions

In reply, the TS witness said: “Inter-basin transfers necessarily speak of surplus in a basin and what is surplus in that basin can only be diverted to other deficient basin. This issue itself is debatable and it is very difficult to reach consensus on surplus”.The AP advocate pointed out that Bachawat Tribunal laid down three propositions with regard to Krishna basin. In reply to this, Jha said: “I would like to mention that the Tribunal had suggested review of its awards. Secondly, in our water distribution lots of dynamic elements are involved. Provisions shown in the question will change as per the ground realities prevailing in basin”.