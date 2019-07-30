Home States Telangana

Krishna and Godavari set to wash away water worries in Telangana

Farmers can heave a sigh of relief as inflows from Karnataka to reach Jurala project today

Published: 30th July 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari water accumulating at the forebay of Sundilla Pump House

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, smile! Water will soon be gushing into the Krishna and Godavari basins in the State.As Almatti and Narayanpur on Krishna river in Karnataka are full, water is being let out downstream to the Priaydarshini Jurala project in Telangana State. The water is expected to arrive on Tuesday.In Godavari basin, Yellampalli too will receive water, as it will be pumped from Sundilla, which is part of the Kaleshwaram Project, from Tuesday.

Farmers can heave a sigh of relief because as per prediction, Mahabaleshwar, the catchment area of the Krishna, will continue to receive good rains in the coming days too. Thus, the inflows to the projects of Telangana are likely to continue for some more days.

The Mahabaleshwar area in Karnataka received 24.1 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am on Monday. Koyna received 14.4 cm, Abumbe received 9.6 cm and Warna received 5.5 cm rainfall in the Krishna basin. The tributaries of Krishna, like Ghataprabbha, were in  spate in Karnataka. This augurs well for Telangana.

In the Godavari basin, several areas like Nasik (27 cm), Igatpuri (26 cm), Bijapur (23) and Bastar (13 cm) received heavy rains in the last 24 hours. With heavy rain forecast in the upper parts of Krishna and Godavari, TS is expected to receive a good amount of flood waters in the coming days too.

On Monday, the inflows into the Priaydarshini Jurala project were were recorded as 1,23,000 cusecs. The distance between Jurala and Srisailam is about 179.27 km and if the inflows are heavy in the next few days, water would reach Srisailam early.

Meanwhile, other medium projects like Kaddem and Yellampalli on Godavari have also been receiving good inflows. On an average, the inflow into Kaddem was 10,000 cusecs.

ALSO READ: ‘Difficult to come to consensus on surplus water’

The Krishna River Management Board (KRBM) meeting will be held in Hyderabad on August 6. The KRMB will discuss water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the water year 2019-20. If Srisailam gets good inflows in the next one week then the KRMB may take a decision on sharing the available water between AP and TS for the standing crops.

The KRMB meeting will also discuss the shifting of the KRMB office from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, as was proposed in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The other topics on the agenda before the KRMB include the implementation of telemetry in phase-2, fund requirements for the same, and preparation of a working manual of the KRMB phase-2, fund requirements for the same, and preparation of a working manual of the KRMB.

Sundilla water to be pumped to Yellampalli

The Sundilla barrage too has been getting water steadily. As against its storage capacity of 8.83 tmcft, it held 5.461 tmcft on Monday morning. The water form Sundialla will be pumped to Yellampalli from Tuesday onwards. With this, the main aim of the first phase of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will be achieved by the irrigation department.While the good rains expected in the coming days have raised the hopes of people in Telangana,  water-sharing talks between Telangana and Andhra pradesh are scheduled to be held at Hyderabad on August 6, at a meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRBM)

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana water crisis Jurala project Krishna Godavari
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp