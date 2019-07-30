‘Telangana has potential to be world’s service capital’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is destined to become a star in the service industry, said Prof Jagdish N Sheth, Charles H Kellstadt Professor of Marketing, Goizueta Business School, Emory University in the USA at the Telangana Distinguished Lecture Series (TDLS) organised by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Hyderabad on Monday.

Prof Jagdish, a globally acclaimed strategic thinker, said that Telangana has several key advantages and has the potential to do very well in the agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors.

“In fact, Telangana will become the Indian capital for several key industries,” he added, while speaking on the topic, ‘India in the New World order: Opportunities for Telangana’. “The State can become a hub for not just IT services but all professional services -- accounting, health and legal services. It will become one of the global capitals of the same,” he said.

Rajiv Sharma, chief advisor to the State government lauded Telangana for its growth rate pegged at 14 per cent, despite not being well-endowed in irrigation facilities.