CBI court permits Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit foreign countries

Special CBI Court judge BR Madhusudan Rao allowed the petitions filed by Jagan and Vijaya Sai Reddy with a plea to grant permission to them to visit foreign countries.

Published: 31st July 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Special CBI court in Hyderabad on Tuesday granted permission to him to visit Jerusalem, Israel and United States of America between August 1 and 25.

The Court also permitted YSRC leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy to visit various countries for a total of 30 days between August 1 and September 30. The Court, however, imposed certain conditions while granting permission to the duo.

Special CBI Court judge BR Madhusudan Rao allowed the petitions filed by Jagan and Vijaya Sai Reddy with a plea to grant permission to them to visit foreign countries. Both were accused in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

ALSO READ: Appellate Tribunal orders ED to release attached assets of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

While allowing the plea of Jagan, the judge directed him to submit details of his tour schedule along with mobile and landline numbers, email IDs and fax numbers to the court and the CBI.

As for Vijaya Sai Reddy’s plea, the court permitted him to visit America, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia for 30 days (between August 1 and September 30) by furnishing a `2 lakh personal bond. He was directed to give his tour schedule, telephone number to the court and the CBI and to surrender his passport before the court after his return to India.

