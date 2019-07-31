KCR decides to perform Maha Sudarshana Yagam in Yadadri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to conduct ‘Maha Sudarshana Yagam’ soon in the temple town of Yadadri. He took a decision to this effect and discussed the arrangements for the same with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Rao, along with TRS MP J Santhosh Kumar and My Home Group chairman Jupally Rameshwar Rao, met Jeeyar Swamy at the latter’s ashram in Muchintal, near Shamshbad on the city’s outskirts.

The CM also took the blessings of the Swamiji. Later, an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that they discussed the arrangements for the yagam. The Sudarshana Yagam will be performed at Yadadri, the abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha, on 100 acres of land, using 1,048 yaga gundams.

Around 3,000 ritviks and another 3,000 assistant ritviks would take part, the official release said. Rao has decided to invite pontiffs, not only from within the country but also from Vaishnava Peethams across the world. Pontiffs from holy places like Badrinath, Srirangam, Jagannath and Tirupati will be invited to the Sudarshana Yagam. Besides them, chief ministers, governors, ministers and religious leaders of all faiths would be invited, the release said.

“As lakhs (of people) are expected to witness the yagam, arrangements will be made accordingly. Rao and Jeeyar Swamy discussed arrangements to be made for the general people,” the release added. However, the date of the yagam has not been announced. It may be recalled that the State government was planning to reopen the renovated Yadadri temple to the general public. However, there is no clarity yet on whether the conduct of the Maha Sudharshana Yagam will coincide with the reopening of the renovated Yadadri temple.

