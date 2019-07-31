Home States Telangana

Krishna water reaches parched Palamuru district of Telangana

 With 1.17 lakh cusecs outflows from Almatti and 1.23 lakh cusecs outflows from Narayanpur, the Jurala project is expected to get more waters in the coming days.

Water released from Nettempadu lift irrigation project by Minister Srinivas Goud at Gadwal on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Much to the delight of farmers of the parched Palamuru district, Krishna water from Almatti and Narayanpur reached Jurala on Tuesday. With over 1 lakh cusecs inflows into Jurala, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud released water from Jurala to its left canal. A festive atmosphere prevailed in Mahbubnagar and other parts of State located in the Godavari basin.

With 1.17 lakh cusecs outflows from Almatti and 1.23 lakh cusecs outflows from Narayanpur, the Jurala project is expected to get more waters in the coming days. A good sign is that Mahabaleshwar received 23.5 cm rain in the last 24 hours. Heavy rainfall was witnessed in the last 24 hours in Koyna (15 cm), Warna (13.7 cm) and Agumbe (6.98 cm).

“The heavy inflows to Jurala will help farmers under Bhima, Koilsagar and Nettempadu projects,” said irrigation officials. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in Maharashtra and some parts of Telangana, River Godavari received good inflows. The inflows at Medigadda were recorded above 95,000 cusecs and outflows from Medigadda were more than 1.5 lakh cusecs. With this officials lifted 30 gates of Medigadda. The Sundilla barrage too received good inflows.

All streams, like Vattivagu, Palemvagu and others, in both Adilabad and Warangal districts were in full spate. Medium-sized projects like Swarna and Kaddem also received good inflows. Yellampalli project is receiving water from Kaddem. All the arrangements are in place for pumping water from Sundilla barrage, said the officials. Meanwhile, the officials have stopped pumping water from Medigadda and Annaram barrages on Tuesday afternoon.

As the Yellampalli project has been receiving water from upstream areas, the officials stopped pumping water to Yellampalli from the barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). However, the officials made all the arrangements to pump water from Sundilla for Yellampalli. “Currently, 20,000 cusecs of water is reaching the Yellampalli from Kaddamand. Inflows to Yellampalli may continue for three more days,” said sources. Meanwhile, Asia’s biggest underground pump house at package-8 of KLIS will start any day after August 5.

