‘SC/STs, BCs are losing medical seats’, alleges Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Association president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah alleged that due to the irregularities in implementing the reservation system in MBBS and BDS counselling, SC, ST and BCs lost around 262 medical seats in the State.

Speaking to media, he said that those students who got high marks should not be counted under reservation category. Those students should be treated under open category, he said. Around 262 students belonging to SC, ST and BC who got seats with their merit under open category were shown in the reservation, he said and alleged that it was against the spirit of reservation system.

He added that if the cut-off mark was 509 in competition, then those students who got less than 509 should be considered under reservation category. However, those SC, ST and BC students who got 509 or more marks too were considered under quota, he said.