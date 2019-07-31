Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy terms Municipalities Ordinance 'unconstitutional'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming Municipalities Ordinance 2019, brought by the State government after the Governor returned the Municipalities Act passed in the special Assembly session, as unconstitutional, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy wanted the government to hold municipal elections only after initiating all the required amendments to avoid legal hurdles.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Municipalities Act is against the spirit of democracy. He also took strong exception to the government wielding control over ULBs.

Objecting to the government’s decision to give powers to collectors to remove elected representatives in ULBs if they fail to protect 85 per cent of trees and plants in municipal nurseries, he queried: “In that case, what action has to be taken against CM and others who failed in implementing Haritha Haram successfully.”