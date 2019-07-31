Telangana High Court directs police to submit details on Nowhera Shaik case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State police to submit details before it regarding the cases filed against Nowhera Shaik of Heera Gold exim private limited and number of bails granted or rejected in such cases and related material by next week.

Justice G Sri Devi was passing this order in the petition filed by Nowhera Shaik seeking to stay all further proceedings in the FIRs registered against her and the company in various police stations in the city and across the State.

It was alleged that she had indulged in multi crore investment fraud by collecting thousands of crores of rupees from the public with a promise of high monthly returns.After hearing both sides, the judge directed TS counsel to furnish all details by next date of hearing and posted the matter to August 7 for further hearing.