Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court seeks response from State government on Errum Manzil issue

When the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the government has not yet constituted the said committee, bench asked the counsel Nalin Kumar to make his submissions on this issue.

Published: 31st July 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Errum Manzi

A view of Errum Manzil (Photo Credit | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday took into consideration for examination the previous order of the court passed in the year 2015 directing the State government to constitute Heritage Conservation Committee. When the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the government has not yet constituted the said committee, the bench asked the counsel Nalin Kumar to make his submissions on this issue.

ALSO READ: What makes Errum Manzil an iconic structure of Hyderabad

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther was dealing with batch PILs challenging the State government’s decision to demolish Errum Manzil building and to construct a new Assembly and Council building in its place.

Taking the previous order into consideration for examination, the bench asked the petitioner’s counsel to make his submissions on the issue and posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Heritage Conservation Committee counsel Nalin Kumar Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan Justice Shameem Akther Errum Manzil Telangana new assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp