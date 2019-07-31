Telangana High Court seeks response from State government on Errum Manzil issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday took into consideration for examination the previous order of the court passed in the year 2015 directing the State government to constitute Heritage Conservation Committee. When the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the government has not yet constituted the said committee, the bench asked the counsel Nalin Kumar to make his submissions on this issue.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther was dealing with batch PILs challenging the State government’s decision to demolish Errum Manzil building and to construct a new Assembly and Council building in its place.

Taking the previous order into consideration for examination, the bench asked the petitioner’s counsel to make his submissions on the issue and posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.