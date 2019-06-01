Home States Telangana

HC relief to petitioner in property dispute case

In a temporary relief to a petitioner against whom notice was issued by the police under Section 41-A CrPC, the vacation bench of Telangana High Court directed the police concerned not to proceed

Published: 01st June 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a temporary relief to a petitioner against whom notice was issued by the police under Section 41-A CrPC, the vacation bench of Telangana High Court directed the police concerned not to proceed in any manner against the petitioner in the guise of case investigation pertaining to a property dispute. The judge directed the police to respond to the petition by June 4.

The bench of Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this interim order recently in the petition filed by G Raja Venkat of Ranga Reddy district with a plea to set aside the notice issued to him by the Narsingi police station.After hearing the case, Justice Rajasheker Reddy passed the said interim order and directed the authorities - sub-inspector and station house officer of Narsingi police station to respond to the petition and posted the matter to June 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp