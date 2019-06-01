HC relief to petitioner in property dispute case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to a petitioner against whom notice was issued by the police under Section 41-A CrPC, the vacation bench of Telangana High Court directed the police concerned not to proceed in any manner against the petitioner in the guise of case investigation pertaining to a property dispute. The judge directed the police to respond to the petition by June 4.

The bench of Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this interim order recently in the petition filed by G Raja Venkat of Ranga Reddy district with a plea to set aside the notice issued to him by the Narsingi police station.After hearing the case, Justice Rajasheker Reddy passed the said interim order and directed the authorities - sub-inspector and station house officer of Narsingi police station to respond to the petition and posted the matter to June 4.