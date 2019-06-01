Man arrested for harassing civic body chief in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An employee working with the Telangana Intelligence wing was arrested by Meerpet police on Friday on charges of harassing and blackmailing municipal commissioner of Meerpet. The accused has been identified as Anwar Hussain.

According to police, Anwar Hussain, was repeatedly texting and calling the Meerpet Municipal Commissioner and was allegedly harassing her on various pretexts. Anwar Hussain was arrested and produced in the court on Friday.