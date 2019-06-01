Mission possible! BJP aims to form government in Telangana by 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being given a ‘pat on the back’ by party’s national president Amit Shah for winning four seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s State leaders have resolved to ensure that the saffron party dethrones TRS and forms government in Telangana in 2023. After G Kishan Reddy took oath as a minister of state (MoS) on Thursday, BJP State unit president K Laxman and other prominent leaders landed in New Delhi for a meeting with Amit Shah, who expressed delight at the party performing exceedingly well in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Amit Shah patted my back for the party winning four seats and congratulated me. With such praise, we will work with motivation to form government in 2023. We will ensure that the four seats that we won will be increased to 16 seats,” said K Laxman while interacting with the media in New Delhi on Friday. The party will take up a series of agitations and programmes to ensure that the party will highlight the flaws of the TRS government in the State, Laxman added.

‘Tight slap’

In a statement that is likely to gain significance, especially in the wake of reports of more TRS and Congress leaders switching loyalties to BJP in the near future, he said that “the party will strive hard to work in cooperation with new and old leaders.”

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Laxman said that BJP’s victorty in four LS segments was like a “tight slap” to the arrogance of the duo.“They dismissed Modi’s wave in the State. They went on to coin a slogan ‘kaaru, saaru, padahaaru’ (car, KCR, 16 LS seats) which came a cropper. The mandate is like a tight slap to the arrogance of KCR,” Laxman stated.

TDP’s Peddi Reddy congratulates

BJP leaders E Peddi Reddy and other leaders of Telangana TDP congratulated G Kishan Reddy and BJP State unit leaders in New Delhi on Friday. The news of Reddy and others personally congratulating the BJP leaders comes at a time when the speculations are rife about the yellow party leaders joining the saffron party. Howevr, the TDP leaders, as expected, have denied the reports.