National Commission for Backward Classes visits Hajipur in Telangana

By Express News Service

YADADRIBHUVANAGIRI : Members of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on Friday demanded the State government to ensure justice for the families of the Hajipur victims. Speaking to media persons after visiting Hajipur village, the commission officials urged the government to construct houses for the families of the deceased girls and also to provide employment for their kin.

They also demanded the construction of roads and a bride, connecting Machanpally and Hajipur. Commission vice-chairman P Lokesh Kumar and other officials like T Achary were present.