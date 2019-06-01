Senior TRS leader Vinod Kumar attributes his defeat in LS elections to overconfidence

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TRS party’s senior leader and former Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar has attributed his defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections to overconfidence.Addressing the media in Karimnagar on Friday, in his first visit after the elections results were announced, he said that he “respects the people’s verdict”.

Speaking in the presence of MLAs Gangula Kamalakar, Sunke Ravi Shanker, Rasamai Balakishan and V Satish Kumar, he sounded emotional while saying that “winning and losing are part of life”. “Since 2001, Karimnagar has been a TRS stronghold. The defeat, which came despite having seven of our MLAs under this Parliamentary constituency, is lesson to all us," he said.

Vinod Kumar, however, preferred not to blame any individuals and said that “only after reviewing the Karimnagar result” he will be able to speak about the actual reasons for his defeat in the constituency. While recalling the work he has done for the development of Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, the TRS leader also said he will continue to serve the people of Karimnagar and work tirelessly for their welfare.