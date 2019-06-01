Telangana: 24-year-old hacked to death in broad daylight

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY : In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death in broad daylight on the national highway 65 near Rudraram village of Patancheru mandal on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Mahbub Hussain (24), a resident of Hyderabad. The incident happened during the busy hours of the day and several vehicles were rushing through both sides of the highway. Upon seeing the attack, almost all the vehicles stopped around the scene to sneak a peek. However, none of the riders came out to help Mahbub Hussain.

What makes the response of people even worse is that one of the witnesses recorded the whole scene on his mobile phone and posted it on social media. According to Patancheru police circle inspector Lalu Naik, Mahabub Hussain was an accused in a murder case that took place around five to six months ago in Lakdaram village of Patancheru mandal and was returning from a court in Sangareddy.

He added that Mahabub and his friend Salman Ali, after attending a hearing at a Sangareddy court, was returning to Hyderabad on a scooty. It is assumed that the unknown assailants had followed them for quite some time and when they reached Rudraram village the assailants hit their scooty with a car and they fell down. The assailants immediately started chasing and attacking Mahbub with sharp edged weapons, killing him on spot. However, Salman Ali escaped from the stop.

Sangareddy police superintendent S Chandrasekhar Reddy reached the spot and carried out inquiries on the incident. He said special teams have been formed to nab the criminals and noted that the motive behind the murder is suspected to be old enmity.