Telangana HC direction to government on wards delimitation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vacation bench of Telangana High Court has directed the State government to take an appropriate decision within next two weeks regarding finalisation of delimitation of wards wherever necessary and finalise the reservations for the offices of ward members of municipalities and municipal corporations and to communicate the same to the State Election Commission (SEC).

The bench, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, passed the order recently in the petition filed by the SEC challenging the inaction of the State government in not confirming the delimitation of the wards in terms of Section 10 of Telangana Municipalities Act, 1965 and Section 8 of the GHMC Act, 1955 and in not notifying the reservation of seats to the urban local bodies whose term expires on July 2.

Petitioner’s counsel P Sudheer Rao urged the court to permit the SEC to conduct elections to three municipal corporations and 53 municipalities before expiry of their term on July 2, 2019 without any further reference for concurrence from the State government. The judge adjourned the case hearing to next month.