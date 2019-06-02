Man rescued two days after he falls into 50-ft well in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: IN incredulous news from Warangal, on Saturday a man was rescued from a 50-feet deep well, where he and his two-wheeler were stuck for the last two days. Identified as Madipelli Mogili, a resident of Jammikunta village in Karimnagar district, the businessman had fallen into an isolated agricultural well on the night of May 30.

Mogili was travelling from Mucherla to Nagaram village in Warangal Urban district on Thursday night. Upon falling in the well, he suffered minor injuries and called out for help. But with the summer season on, farmers did not frequent the fields. On Friday, Mogili continued to call out for help but to no avail and he had to stay another night in the well.

But this did not discourage him and he continued shouting for help. Luckily for him, a local farmer passing by the well, heard his cries and immediately rushed to his rescue. Then other villagers who pulled Mogili out of the 50-feet-deep well with the help of ropes.