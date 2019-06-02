Nizam College gets most number of takers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Living up to previous trends, Nizam College has emerged as the most preferred college for DOST this year as well. Ever since the registrations opened on May 26, as many as 4,145 students opted for the college as their first preference, followed by the Koti Womens College, which was opted by 3,212 students.

University College, Subedari Girraj Government College and Osmania University PG College have received 875, 840 and 480 options so far, as per the data released by the TSCHE. Among the popular courses, B.Com Computer Applications has the most number of takers; 11,471 have listed it as their first choice. B.Sc MPCS comes second with 3,036 takers. B.Sc BZC, B.Sc MSCS and B.Com General, have attracted 2,720, 2,258 and 1,700 options so far.

In terms of management, private degree colleges are the most popular; 16,948 students have given private colleges as their first option. On the other hand, a mere 6,341 have so far opted for government colleges. Universities on the other hand have 9,008 takers.

This year, the TSCHE had hinted at cutting down the number of seats. However, in a relief to private colleges, it left the seat count untouched. Barring 22 colleges under OU, that have not been given affiliation due to deficiencies, no seats have been cut.