Home States Telangana

Nizam College gets most number of takers

University College, Subedari Girraj Government College and Osmania University PG College have received 875, 840 and 480 options so far, as per the data released by the TSCHE.

Published: 02nd June 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Living up to previous trends, Nizam College has emerged as the most preferred college for DOST this year as well. Ever since the registrations opened on May 26, as many as 4,145 students opted for the college as their first preference, followed by the Koti Womens College, which was opted by 3,212 students.  

University College, Subedari Girraj Government College and Osmania University PG College have received 875, 840 and 480 options so far, as per the data released by the TSCHE. Among the popular courses, B.Com Computer Applications has the most number of takers; 11,471 have listed it as their first choice. B.Sc MPCS comes second with 3,036 takers. B.Sc BZC, B.Sc MSCS and B.Com General, have attracted 2,720, 2,258 and 1,700 options so far.

In terms of management, private degree colleges are the most popular; 16,948 students have given private colleges as their first option. On the other hand, a mere 6,341 have so far opted for government colleges. Universities on the other hand have 9,008 takers.

This year, the TSCHE had hinted at cutting down the number of seats. However, in a relief to private colleges, it left the seat count untouched. Barring 22 colleges under OU, that have not been given affiliation due to deficiencies, no seats have been cut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koti Womens College Nizam College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp