NRC not against any religion, says Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy

One day into his tenure as the Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy has already ended up pressing the damage control button.

G Kishan Reddy assumes office as MoS – Home Affairs in Delhi on Saturday | Express

HYDERABAD: One day into his tenure as the Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy has already ended up pressing the damage control button. Kishan’s recent comment that ‘Hyderabad is a hub of terrorists’ led him directly into a political firestorm. Defending his stance, Kishan Reddy said that though the NRC is requisite in India, it ise against any religion.

“My words have been misconstrued. My statement is not based on one religion. There is no link between religion and terrorism,” Kishan Reddy explained, while speaking to media in New Delhi. “My statement is based on the fact that NIA and State police arrested several ISI sympathisers and terrorists from Hyderabad. It is Asaduddin Owaisi who is politicising it,” Kishan added.

“Islam is against terrorism, but some persons are conducting terrorist activities in the name of Islam. There are sleeper cells in the city who are getting arrested every one or two months,” he explained.

He further asserted that NRC should be held across the country irrespective of one’s religion. “What is wrong in having NRC in India. There should be a record on who is belonging to the country. It is our party policy,” Kishan observed.

Old City turning into mini Pak: Raja Singh
Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy drew support from his fellow colleague in the state. Lone BJP MLA from the state, T Raja Singh supported the need of NRC in the country as stated by Kishan Reddy. “It is true that Hyderabad is becoming a hub of terrorists. Old City is turning into a mini Pakistan, where Asaduddin Owaisi won as a parliamentarian,” alleged T Raja Singh in a video release.

